Blizzard has dropped a surprise new Assault map on the Overwatch PTR set in Paris, the famed city of lights. Players will navigate the narrow streets and alleys running along the Seine, pop in for a visit at the Cabaret Luna, and pass by famed landmarks like the Pâtisserie Galand and the Maison Marat, "a grand palace hosting a gala in the heart of the city."

The new Paris map is live now on the Overwatch PTR, and you can find out more at playoverwatch.com.