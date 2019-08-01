A new Borderlands 3 trailer introduces Moze and her best friend Iron Bear

Earlier this week, Gearbox introduced us to the character Zane, a semi-retired corporate hitman turned vault hunter in Borderlands 3 who relies on guile, technology, precision applications of violence, and boozy Irish charm to get the job done. Today it's time to meet Moze, a former soldier who decided to try more solo-focused pursuits after the rest of her squad ran into a spot of trouble on what was supposed to be her final mission.

She's not totally alone, though. Her best friend, Iron Bear, is still with her. Iron Bear is not alive, however: It's her mech, and I'm really not sure that personifying it to the point where she's offering it food reflects an entirely healthy mindset. But there's no question that a bipedal death machine with at least partial AI programming is a very handy thing to have when everybody's out to kill you.

Gearbox said Moze "offers a unique take on character builds" because the action skills on her Shield of Retribution, Demolition Woman, and Bottomless Mags skill trees are actually Iron Bear's modular weapon systems, which can be mixed and matched as you see fit—you can even equip two of the same if that's your thing.

A closer look at Moze's abilities (although I guess they're really Iron Bear's abilities) can be had at borderlands.com. Borderlands 3 comes out on September 13 on the Epic Games Store.

Update: Yes, there is a Borderlands 2 shift code hidden in the trailer: I didn't see it but Lauren did, and she was kind enough to bring it to my attention. If you want to find it unassisted, don't look at the image directly below.