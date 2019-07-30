Popular

Borderlands 3 video introduces Zane, the semi-retired corporate hitman

He's a lonely assassin.

Gearbox is kicking off its Borderlands 3 Vault Hunter profile series with Zane, a semi-retired corporate hitman. He's tricky, he's got lots of gadgets and he can create a digital clone that goes drinking with him. Watch the video above. 

He's also a massive Irish stereotype—a chatty, charming, boozing rogue. He's got trouble making friends, he laments, mostly because he keeps killing people. With Borderlands 3 being a co-op romp, however, he'll have to learn to get along with people. 

We already know how he'll play, or at least what his skills are. As well as being able to spawn a 'digi-clone', he's got handy automated drones and portable cover. They're the starting skills in each of his skill trees, then there's six further tiers of upgrades. Check out all the Borderlands 3 skill trees.

Moze, Amara and FL4K will each get their own character profile soon. 

Borderlands 3 is due out soon. You'll be able to get your hands on it on September 13 on the Epic Games Store and April 2020 elsewhere.  

