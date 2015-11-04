A needless walkthrough of Coast Guard's least thrilling mission

Coast Guard is a weird game. Part of it is what you'd expect: steering ships awkwardly around an unconvincing ocean, pulling people out of the water, and helping ships in distress. Mostly, though, you walk around in first-person collecting items (adventure game style), solving murder mysteries, and dealing with sneering villains, amnesia subplots, and voice acting and animation that are best described as 'probably not meant to be as hilarious as they are.'

An hour in, however, I stumbled onto a mission that stood out among the memory-loss drama and murder mystery flashbacks and abduction subplots. I decided to create a walkthrough of it for you.

Here's how to beat Coast Guard's best quest. Warning: MASSIVE, MASSIVE SPOILERS for a mission in which you, well, you verify a commercial fishing licence. You've been warned.