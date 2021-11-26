Popular

A massive 4TB NVMe SSD is definitely overkill, but for $250 off I'll consider it

This spacious SSD is at its lowest price ever, but it'll still cost an arm.

sabrent 4tb rocket plus nvme SSD
(Image credit: Sabrent)

If there's one thing PC gamers love more in their rigs than a fancy graphics card, it's having way more storage than they'll ever really need. The majority of our best Black Friday SSD deals clock in around 1-2TB, but if those don't cut it for you, this massive 4TB Sabrent NVMe SSD is worth a look. At $750, this is the Sabrent's biggest price drop ever.

Speaking as someone that's still rocking a 1TB spinning platter drive, it does seem like a very good time to make the jump to an NVMe SSD. The price of this Sabrent is nothing to scoff at (even on sale, it's half the price of my entire computer), but 4TB is probably all the storage you would need for a very long while, all in one convenient slot in your PC.

Of course, another option is to buy two 2TB NVMe drives, which judging by our best SSD deals right now, may be the more frugal option if you don't mind slower PCIe 3.0 drives. The Sabrent is undeniably luxury storage, but it's also wicked fast with PCIe 4.0 and leaves room in your case for even more upgrades in the future.

Sabrent Rocket Q4 4TB

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 | 4TB | PCIe 4.0 | $999.99 $749.99 at Amazon (save $250)
We loved this Sabrent 4TB NVMe SSD's speed and massive space in our review, but even at its lowest price ever, it's definitely a luxury purchase. Still, you're getting exactly what you pay for: lots of storage that doesn't sacrifice speed.

View Deal

In our glowing 90% review, Alan said the Sabrent offers "excellent synthetic performance and decent throughput in the real world, and all for a tempting price. Not quite the fastest around, but not far off." 

If you're on the hunt for more upgrades, check out our main hub for the best Black Friday PC gaming deals for the best prices on monitors, SATA SSDs, CPUs, RAM, and laptops. And if you're looking for a shiny new prebuilt PC to go with this overkill storage, see our roundup of the best Black Friday gaming PC deals.

Morgan Park
Morgan Park

