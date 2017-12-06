A free Figment demo is now available on Steam

"If Dr. Seuss made a puzzle game, it would probably look like Figment," we said back in the mists of October, and if that doesn't make you want to at least give it a look then I really don't know what else to say. If it does, but you remain somewhat hesitant despite our enthusiasm (because let's be honest, it's odd), then you'll be pleased to know that a free demo is now available on Steam.

Figment is a "musical action-adventure set in the recesses of the human mind". This proves a predictably strange sort of place. Not much has happened in this particular mind for awhile, but now new thoughts are coming to life as nightmares, and it falls to Dusty, the former voice of courage, and his friend Piper to get things back in order.

Writing for our indie channel, Austin Wood described Figment as more of environmental puzzle game than an action-adventure, saying the action is "tissue-thin"—but he nonetheless very much enjoyed his time with it. "There's a wonderful sense of tactility and imagination to Figment's world," he wrote. "Floating bridges of bricks, lily pads and pencils dip and wobble as I walk over them. Streetlights are light bulb balloons which fly away when I cut them loose with my trusty wooden sword, and I'm pretty sure refrigerators are blooming on the trees."

The Figment demo is available through Steam via the "Download Demo" button in the right-hand menu.