New Killing Floor 2 shots bloody up the internet

Some videogame names are almost completely opaque: Mass Effect, Gemini Rue, and Half-Life, to name but a few, tell you very little about what's involved in playing them. And then there are those like Killing Floor, which don't necessarily describe what they're about, but do give you a pretty good idea of what you'll be doing.

Killing Floor 2 takes place a month after the events of Killing Floor, in which you were tasked with stopping an outbreak of mutant clone zombies in London. Apparently that operation didn't go so well, because this time around you're doing more or less the same thing, but on the continent.

I'm not sure that's really a relevant detail, though. Clearly, the important thing here is that you're shooting lots of dudes, and spilling lots of blood. Spilling? More like spraying. With a high-pressure hose. Hey, it's not "Speaking Harshly Floor."

Killing Floor 2 is slated to come out later this year.