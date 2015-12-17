80 Days dev embarks upon new project

Phil and Andy can't stop raving about 80 Days. Phil has even diarized a bad trip in the new issue's Now Playing like he's Hunter S. Thompson. The news that 80 Days creator Inkle is at work on a new game has been met with approving nods around the office (those of us who aren't at Star Wars, anyway).

In a blog post, Inkle has laid out the foundations for the next adventure. The biggest departure from 80 Days is perhaps that it's being made in Unity, and will come to as many platforms as possible instead of lingering on mobile first. Second, this is not an adaptation like the team's previous projects—it's all-new, "somewhere you have never been before".

Less surprising is the announcement that it's going to use dialogue. "A lot of dialogue," to be precise and between two partners at that. As dialogue was the heart and soul of 80 Days, I doubt Inkle will hear complaints there.

Thanks, Eurogamer.