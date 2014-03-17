Five awesome moments from the 2014 EMS One Katowice CS:GO Championship

Sometimes you have to watch the professionals at work to appreciate how brilliant a game is. After watching some of the highlights from this weekend's 2014 EMS One Katowice Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Championship, I was reminded how tense and thrilling Counter-Strike can get. Here are some of the best moments from the event in Poland, from some of the best players in the world.

My favorite video by far is of Janusz “sNax” Pogorzleski from Virtus.Pro (the team that also won the championship) silently taking down three NiP members. The restraint he demonstrates here, waiting for the perfect moment, is unbelievable:

From markeloff vs. Titan, a completely different, chaotic moment. Cornered and almost out of ammo, markeloff pulls through:

Four shots with the AWP, four kills. Brutal:

More incredible AWP skills:

And finally, here's Virtus.Pro winning the championship. Listen to that crowd!

In addition to a giant trophy, Virtus.Pro also won $100,000 of the $250,000 community-funded prize pool.