4K Screenshot Showcase: Batman: Arkham City

Every week, keen screen-grabber Ben Griffin brings you a sumptuous 4K resolution gallery to celebrate PC gaming's prettiest places.

In taking Batman on a trip to the big city Rocksteady unleashed the power of what was, even in 2011, an ageing Unreal 3 engine. Four years on it still looks sublime. Rain-slick gothic streets complimented by stabs of brilliant neon signage look pin-sharp in 4K, and that's to say nothing of the excellent character models. Bats himself in particular stands out, every scratch and scupper on his suit rendered in immaculate detail. Here's little something to wet your whistle for the upcoming Arkham Knight.

Download the full-sized image here.

Download the full-sized image here.

Download the full-sized image here.

Download the full-sized image here.