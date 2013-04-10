4A Games releases first survival training video for Metro: Last Light

You too will know the joys of fighting humans and mutants as you vie for control of a doomsday weapon, comrade. 4A Games has released the first survival guide tutorial for its upcoming Metro: Last Light first-person shooter. The video familiarizes would-be Rangers with the inherent dangers you'll face in the Metro itself, the destroyed surface wasteland and the transition tunnels between the two areas.

Based on Dmitry Glukhovsky's novel "Metro 2033," Metro: Last Light focuses on life within Metro, the last surviving underground city after the nuclear fallout of 2033 as well as the conflicts between the factions vying for resources, power and control of a rumored doomsday device. Running on 4A's proprietary engine, Last Light is set for a May 17th release date on all platforms. The game features the voices of Lance Henriksen, Nolan North, Khary Payton, and Patton Oswalt—at last combining the talents of "Bishop" from "Aliens" and one of the greatest geek comedians to ever live in one video game.

Metro: Last Light system requirements (minimum)

• CPU: 2.0 GHz dual core CPU, Intel Core 2 Duo or AMD Phenom X2

• RAM: 1GB

• Graphics: DirectX 9 compatible card with 512 MB RAM. Nvidia 200-series or AMD Radeon 3000 series cards.

• Operating system: Windows XP SP2

• DirectX compatible audio card

• 7.5 GB of hard disk space

Metro: Last Light system requirements (recommended)

• CPU: 2.6 GHz quad core Intel or AMD processor, Intel Core i5, AMD Phenom X4

• RAM: 2GB

• Graphics: DirectX 10 or 11 compatible card with 1GB of video memory, Nvidia 400-series or AMD 5000-series.

• Operating system: Windows 7

• DirectX compatible audio card

• 7.5 GB of hard disk space