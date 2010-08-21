Popular

10 Old Republic advanced classes announced

Bioware have announced ten more class specialisations for Star Wars: The Old Republic, with a few details on the role and abilities of each. There are two specialisations for each of the Imperial Agent, Sith Inquisitor, Bounty Hunter, Jedi Consular and Trooper classes.

  • Jedi Consular

    • The Shadow deals damage with a double-bladed lightsaber

    • The Wizard fights with a single bladed lightsaber while healing allies.

  • Imperial Agent

    • The Operative can use stealth. In combat, uses a blaster rifle or energy blade for burst damage.

    • The Sniper class deals straight ranged damage with his sniper rifle.

  • Sith Inquisitor

    • Sorcerer - straight damage with sith favourites like force lightning. Armed with a single bladed lightsaber.

    • Assassin - Can use stealth to surprise foes, dealing massive burst damage with a double bladed lightsaber

  • Bounty Hunter

    • Powertech - We've asked Bioware what this means. Shields? Jetpacks? Some sort of utility class with tricks up his sleeve, probably.

    • Mercenary - Again, no idea what this is yet, but we've asked Bioware to clarify. More likely to be a straight damage dealer to Powertech's utility class.

  • Trooper

    • The Commando wears heavy armour and acts as a tank.

    • The Vanguard isn't as well armoured and focuses on quick damage.

We'll bring you more info as it becomes available.

[via Darth Hater ]

