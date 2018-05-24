ZOTAC's GTX 1070 Ti Mini is $449.99 for today only

After years (okay, months) of stock shortages and lighting sales, graphics cards are finally coming down to normal prices. For today only, you can get ZOTAC's GTX 1070 Ti Mini for $449.99 on Newegg. That's the standard MSRP for a Founders Edition 1070 Ti, but with the added bonus of a smaller size.

This model has double fans, 8GB of GDDR5 memory, a core clock of 1607 MHz (boosts to 1683 MHz), and all the other features you would expect from a 1070 Ti. For connectivity, you get one DVI-D, one HDMI 2.0b, and three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors.

You can buy it right now from Newegg, and the sale ends in 10 hours as of the time of writing. You'll have to use coupon code NENWD8 at checkout to drop the price to $449.99.

