Zotac's GeForce RTX 2080 is $190 off right now

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card is just about the best GPU you can buy at this point, unless you pony up $1,000+ for the Ti version. Most RTX 2080 cards start at around $700, but right now you can get one triple-fan model from Zotac for $649.99.

This model has 8GB of GDDR6 memory, three 90mm fans, 'Spectra' RGB lighting, and a boost clock speed of 1830 MHz. The only catch is that the card is fairly large, at 308mm/12.13" long. Not all cases can fit a graphics card that big, so make sure to double check before buying.

