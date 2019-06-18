Popular

Zotac's GeForce RTX 2080 is $190 off right now

By

It's currently one of the cheapest RTX 2080 graphics cards.

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card is just about the best GPU you can buy at this point, unless you pony up $1,000+ for the Ti version. Most RTX 2080 cards start at around $700, but right now you can get one triple-fan model from Zotac for $649.99.

This model has 8GB of GDDR6 memory, three 90mm fans, 'Spectra' RGB lighting, and a boost clock speed of 1830 MHz. The only catch is that the card is fairly large, at 308mm/12.13" long. Not all cases can fit a graphics card that big, so make sure to double check before buying.

ZOTAC GeForce RTX 2080 AMP Graphics Card | $649.99 ($190 off)
This absolute unit of a graphics card is $50 below most other RTX 2080 cards right now. The sale ends June 20th at midnight EST, or whenever stock runs out. Buy at B&H

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.

Corbin Davenport

Corbin is a tech writer, browser extension developer, and web developer living in Georgia.
See comments