Zotac's factory overclocked GeForce RTX 2080 is on sale for $649 right now

One of the best graphics cards for gaming is the GeForce RTX 2080, second only to the pricier Ti model. The RTX 2080 is more reasonably priced, and right now you can grab one for $649.99 on Amazon.

The model that's on sale is Zotac's GeForce RTX 2080 Amp (ZT-T20800D-10P). It boasts a factory overclock with a 1,830MHz boost clock, three cooling fans, and a metal backplate.

This is one of the cheapest prices we've seen for an RTX 2080. It's also the lowest around at the moment, that we can find. A glance at Newegg, for example, shows every other RTX 2080 priced at $699.99 or higher, save for a couple of open box models.

Also be sure to check out our roundup of the cheapest graphics card deals this week for more options, including a Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 6GB for just $199.99.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.