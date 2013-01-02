Popular

Zeno Clash 2 screenshots show more of the weird world of Zenozoik

By

Well this is confusing. Zeno Clash was a game about bashing in faces, but the screenshot above stars a man missing a person's most punchable features. If a man has no head, chest or groin, can he really be punched? This must be Zeno Clash 2's idea of a zen koan.

Philosophical doubts aside, this batch of fresh screenshots show more surrealist environments and characters from the follow up to ACE Team's excellent melee-FPS. There's also a shot of what looks like a new chain weapon. That's like punching, but with metal!

They were released by the developers as part of a New Year's message to their forum members. ACE's Carlos Bordeu also revealed a potential release window, saying "Spring 2013... that's how close I can pin it down."

These three new pics join the previous three (as well as the announcement video) that were revealed back in July.

Thanks, Joystiq .

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
