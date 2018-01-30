Popular

You're glued to the floor in 2D platformer Dandara

An interesting spin on 2D movement.

The titular protagonist of 2D Metroidvania platformer Dandara is glued to the floor. Admittedly, I don't know if it's actually glue, but I'll be damned if it doesn't look like it. That might sound like a pretty big problem for the protagonist of a platformer, but two-man Brazil-based developer Long Hat House has worked out a clever solution: bouncing.

In lieu of traditional jumps, Dandara bounces between specific surfaces using a billiards-like shot system. "Defy gravity as you jump across floors, walls and ceilings alike," its Steam page reads. Judging from an impressive thread of GIFs publisher Raw Fury shared on Twitter, Dandara can also string bounces together to get around the game's world—the "directionless" world of Salt, that is—more quickly. 

Dandara will release on Tuesday, February 6, 2018. In the meantime, have a gander at a few of the best GIFs from that Twitter thread:

