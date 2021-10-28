You can't get an RTX 3080 but at least you can sign up for a virtual one today

From today, you can preorder Nvidia's RTX 3080 premium third tier of membership for GeForce Now. Unlocking the power of an RTX 3080 will cost users of the cloud gaming service just under $100 for 6 months membership, and Nvidia claim it can outperform a local Xbox Series X on all counts.

This power comes in the form of three times more TFLOPS than the console, through an eight-core, 16-thread AMD Threadripper equivalent, which is backed up by 28GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and a speedy PCIe 4.0 drive, to boot.

Of course, all this comes with access to the ray tracing capability of the RTX 3080, and membership supports up to 4K resolution at 120 fps, which isn't horrific at all for those packing a UHD monitor without the hardware to push it to its full potential. Though sadly you're limited to eight-hour sessions.

Basically, with this new GeForce Now membership tier, you'll be running one beast of a virtual machine that otherwise would have cost thousands of dollars to build. And that's provided you could even find the parts to jam into it, considering the current state of the market.

The announcement includes five new games joining the GeForce Now foray this week. These include Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Riders Republic, Alan Wake Remastered, Hide and Shriek and Paradise Killer.