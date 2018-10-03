You can get Black Desert Online for free, but only if you can reach level 56 in one week

Black Desert Online is a "buy-to-play" MMO with purchase options ranging from $10 to $50, and a free 7-day trial for people who are curious but not convinced. Starting today and running until October 17, Pearl Abyss and Kakao Games are presenting an interesting challenge to trial players that, if successfully completed, will grant them permanent access to the game, for free.

Any players who can take a character to level 56 and complete the "awakening quest" before the 7-day trial expires will be given a free Starter's Package, which normally sell for $10/£8/€10. It doesn't include any "extra content," like a horse, Elion's Blessings, or House Furnishing Coupons, but it does provide permanent access to the game on either North American and European servers.

I have no idea how much effort it takes to reach level 56 in Black Desert Online, but it sounds more like a step in the process than an end-game goal. Characters who reach the level are given an "Awakening Quest chain" by the Black Spirit that will enable the use of Awakening Skills and the Awakening Weapon.

"The Awakened character users a completely new weapon and set of skills which will provide [a] unique and entertaining experience for you when exploring the world of Black Desert Online," the 7-Day Challenge page says.

There are some restrictions: People who have already purchased the game aren't eligible for the freebie, and if you cheat (and get caught), you'll be disqualified. And the giveaway is not available through Steam: The free account offer is only available directly through blackdesertonline.com.