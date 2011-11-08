XCOM delayed between one and 12 months

Take-Two announced today that XCOM, which was projected for a March release, has been delayed until fiscal 2013. For those of you who don't speak Accountant, that's sometime between April 2012 and March of 2013.

Take-Two did not explain the delay, and it could be that it wants XCOM to get some distance from its other early 2012 shooters, The Darkness II and Max Payne 3. Or perhaps they want to avoid Mass Effect 3. Or aliens did it.

But I think we've overlooked the most obvious explanation. Take-Two heard that the Xenonauts is back on track , and is afraid of stepping into the ring with it. When the kids learn that only one game is going to bring the X-COM's legendary turn-based tactical combat, it's curtains for the un-hyphenated pretender!

Although, maybe Take-Two isn't that worried .