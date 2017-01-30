This is the last week to get XCOM 2 for $12 as part of the Humble Monthly bundle

Update: There's only four days left to sign up for February's Humble Monthly Bundle, which includes what is likely the lowest price XCOM 2 will be for a very long time. Still no word on the seven other games included, but by the time they are revealed it will be too late to sign up. According to the countdown timer, the deadline is around 10am Pacific Time on Friday, February 3.

Original: As part of Humble Bundle's monthly subscription service, you can get XCOM 2 today for $12. You'll have until February 3 to grab it, along with all the other mystery games that will be revealed once the entire bundle is released. It's still a bit of a gamble, but even if the other games don't float your boat, a 100 percent chance to grab one of the best strategy games released last year for a fraction of its normal price are pretty great odds.

On Steam, XCOM 2 is currently listed at its usual $60 price, so if you've been on the fence, now might be the best time to give it a shot. It means signing up for Humble Bundle's subscription service, but you don't have to commit to anything more than single month since you can cancel at any time. Personally, I've kept a subscription since the service launched. Even if every month isn't a banger, for $12, I almost always get a few games I'd never played before, and on occasion, there's a big surprise game nested inside a la XCOM 2.

If you do commit, be sure to check out our guides for decking out soldiers and getting your base up to a professional commander's standards. Once you're feeling cozy, check out our selection of the best XCOM 2 mods and get to saving the world exactly how you want to.