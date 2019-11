With the PC version of former console exclusive WWE 2K15 out in the wild, it looks like modding support has been confirmed. That's according to 2K Games representative Marcus Stephenson, who passed the info on to a curious Twitter user (via Destructoid).

While it's unlikely 2K Games will offer bespoke modding tools for WWE, it does mean modders have the publisher's blessing, nay invitation, to crack the game open. Once they do we'll almost certainly get a playable Gabe Newell. It's inevitable.