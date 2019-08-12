Write for PC Gamer

There are a lot of games. And there are even more things happening in those games: patches, changes to the meta, weird bugs, fan outcry, insane backflip no-scope headshots, and Easter eggs, to name a few. How did the most recent Path of Exile expansion shake things up? Who's OP in Overwatch now? What crazy scheme are EVE Online players cooking up?

We rely on experts in and outside of our team to help us tell the stories of what's happening in the biggest PC games. And we'd love to find a few more experienced freelance writers who know a ton about one or more popular PC games to pitch in. Is that you? Read on.

You should probably be:

An experienced writer who can write great, conversational and informative stories, guides, or reporting An expert on one or more popular games, hardware components, or areas of PC gaming Eager to publish something about one of these games that most PC gamers need to read Reliable, communicative, and a legend at receiving feedback

Right now we're only looking for expert contributors on the following games:

PUBG

Terraria

Apex Legends

Final Fantasy XIV

CS:GO

World of Warcraft / WoW Classic

Teamfight Tactics

Dota 2

No Man's Sky

Fortnite

The Sims 4

Rust

EVE Online

Path of Exile

Fallout mods

GTA mods

If you aren't able to contribute expert insight on one of the above games and/or their communities, we probably don't have work for you right now. Check back in the future for more updates to this page, as our needs change over time. For a list of our favorite stuff we've published, check the Best Of page.

We'll get back to as many people as possible that we're interested in, but please understand that we receive more applications than we can individually respond to.