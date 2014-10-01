Wrack is an old school first-person shooter with a Mega Man aesthetic

First-person shooters in the vein of Quake and Unreal Tournament appear to be making a comeback of late, and while Wrack could be slotted into this niche, it’s actually been in development for six years. That’s a long time, but it appears the wait is over: Wrack is now available to purchase on Steam, and judging by the launch trailer below it’s sure to satisfy anyone who is reluctant to hide behind cover while shooting at things.

I’ve not played Wrack, but I’m sold on the art theme. According to Keiji Inafune the game reminds him of a first-person shooter Mega Man, which is high praise coming from the man who made Mega Man. Alongside the art style and high speed movement is a kill chain system, which rewards players for killing things as quickly and relentlessly as possible. In theory it sounds like a more simplified version of Bulletstorm’s skillshots.

In addition to the core gameplay of shooting at things while moving around frantically, there's also Steam Workshop support, meaning a wealth of user-generated maps will likely appear if the game builds a following. It's currently selling with a 10 per cent discount too.

The Wrack launch trailer: