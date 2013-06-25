WoW hit by "increase in unauthorized World of Warcraft" logins, Blizzard warn

A quick PSA for World of Warcraft players. Mobile access to the auction house has been shut down after an "increase in unauthorized World of Warcraft account-logins" according to a tweet and a post on Battle.net . For those affected Blizzard customer support promises to "restore in-game items and gold for any accounts impacted."

It sounds like hackers and gold farmers have been getting into the mobile armoury and laundering their gold through stolen accounts. As is traditional in these instances, Blizzard point players towards their account security tips page . They're currently "in the process of notifying any account holders who were not using an authenticator and whose account showed signs of unauthorized access." For unaffected players, or those who don't play WoW, enjoy the above chicken's shock at the brazen actions of WoW gold farmers, or maybe it's just the mention of farms that's put the eggs up him.