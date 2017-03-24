World of Warcraft's massive 7.2 update coming March 28, gets a new trailer

Almost half a year after it was revealed at Blizzcon 2016, World of Warcraft's 7.2 update, The Tomb of Sargeras, will finally be arriving on Tuesday, March 28. Considering all the exciting additions coming in what Blizzard is calling their biggest update to the game ever, it's been a long wait—and there's still a few days to go. Fortunately, there's that nifty cinematic trailer above to help tide us over.

Tomb of Sargeras will finally see the Alliance and Horde hit back after their disastrous defeat on the Broken Shore during Legion's opening sequence. Now, with the mythical Pillars of Creation assembled, both factions can begin the assault on Sargeras' tomb to drive the Legion back from Azeroth once and for all. I mean, they'll probably be back sooner or later but it's a nice thought anyway.

Update 7.2 is gearing up to be enormous and there's far too many new features and changes to cover here. The biggest and most exciting of them include the new Broken Shore zone , where players will need to establish a foothold against the Burning Legion by gathering resources and constructing buildings that offer various buffs. There's also a new dungeon, Cathedral of the Eternal Night , which will challenge adventurers by upping the difficulty of Mythic dungeons to account for the powerful gear most people will have by now. Finally, while it won't be arriving next week, the new raid, The Tomb of Sargeras, will eventually open in the coming weeks and will (hopefully) bring to end Kil'Jaeden and his annoying habit of ruining everyone's day all the damn time.

Of course, there are many smaller features too. Players will be able to unlock flying mounts and finally soar through the skies above the Broken Isles. New artifact weapon appearances will accompany an expanded progression system and new legendary items. Then there's much-needed class tuning and a Hearthstone-esque PVP Brawl mode that'll inject a bit of chaos into battlegrounds.

Considering that Legion isn't even a year old yet, 7.2 is looking like Blizzard is finally putting their money where their mouth is. I'm certainly not the most hardcore player, but I've barely had a chance to work my way through the new stuff in patch 7.1.5, so having an even bigger update fall on my lap next week feels a tad overwhelming. Don't get me wrong, though, I'm not complaining. It's refreshing to have so much to look forward to about World of Warcraft again.

And Blizzard is already teasing even bigger things on the horizon. During the cinematic trailer, we get a pretty good look at Argus, the Eredar homeworld, which will be a major setting in patch 7.3.

How are you feeling about Legion now that it's just a little over half a year after launch?