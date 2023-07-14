How to customise your warlock pets in World of Warcraft

Now the mid-season patch has arrived, World of Warcraft's warlock pet customization is available in barber shops across Azeroth. There are a variety of options to choose, ranging from the style of your pet to its colour, and you'll have the ability to unlock more through various means, such as the When Revenge Burns Green warlock class quest.

Additionally, Blizzard's long-running MMO has introduced Time Rift events that let you earn cosmetics and quality of life improvements, which means you won't need to fork out gold to learn new Riding Skills as you level. If you're ready to learn more about the WoW warlock pet customizations, here's how to get started.

WoW warlock pet customization: How to works

Image 1 of 7 Imp customization. (Image credit: Blizzard)

Voidwalker customization. (Image credit: Blizzard) Succubus customization. (Image credit: Blizzard) Felhunter customization. (Image credit: Blizzard) Felguard customization. (Image credit: Blizzard) Infernal customization. (Image credit: Blizzard) Doomguard customization. (Image credit: Blizzard)

To customise your warlock pets, head to any barber shop and take a seat. You'll find one in Orgrimmar on the path between the Valley of Wisdom and the Valley of Spirits if you're Horde, and in the Trade District in Stormwind City if you're Alliance.

Once there, check the top right corner of the barber shop UI and you should see the options to select each of your pets to change their appearance and colour. Not all options will be available as some are locked behind quests or are learned from grimoires. These tomes can be crafted with the Inscription profession, obtained from certain NPCs, or obtained as random drops from bosses or other activities.