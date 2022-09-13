Where to find Shadows of Doom in World of Wrath of the Lich King Classic

With the Scourge invasion well underway in the Wrath of the Lich King Classic (opens in new tab) pre-patch, you might be wondering where to find the Shadows of Doom enemies required for one of the quests. It can be pretty tricky to figure out how to get them to spawn, not to mention actually tagging one if you're on a busy realm.

There are several stages to the Scourge invasion that will run up until the Wrath Classic expansion launches on September 26, and the Necropoli that appear in many locations across Azeroth is just one of them. So if you're on the lookout for one of the WoW Shadows of Doom, here's where to find one, and what you need to do to complete the quest.

WoW Shadows of Doom: Where they spawn

Shadows of Doom is a quest that you can pick up from Commander Thomas Helleran in Light's Hope Chapel in Eastern Plaguelands. You're tasked with killing a Shadow of Doom, which can spawn in the vicinity of a Necropolis.

During the Scourge invasion, Necropoli will spawn in various locations across the Eastern Kingdoms and Kalimdor. The zones where these can appear are:

Azshara

Blasted Lands

Burning Steppes

Eastern Plaguelands

Tanaris

Winterspring

Hordes of undead will start spawning around these areas and you should see at least one Necrotic Shard nearby—you're looking for an upright crystal in the centre of a pink summoning circle. Once you've found one, start killing the undead in the area, which can drop Necrotic Runes but, more importantly, will damage the nearby shard. Once you have depleted the shard's health completely, four NPCs will spawn to start repairing it.

Interact with one of these newly spawned NPCs and you'll be prompted to use eight Necrotic Runes. This causes the Shadow of Doom to spawn in its place and you can now kill it to complete the quest objective before returning to Thomas Helleran at Light's Hope Chapel.

Just be aware that Shadow of Doom can be pretty tough, so it's useful to party up for this particular quest. It's worth noting though that the quest won't complete if you're in a raid group.