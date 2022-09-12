How to get the Frostbrood Proto-Wyrm mount in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft's Frostbrood Proto-Wyrm is a new mount that you can add to your collection in preparation for Dragonflight (opens in new tab). It's relatively easy to get, so you won't have to spend hours— or years (opens in new tab)—farming the same dungeon or raid to acquire it. Instead, you'll need to spend a couple of hours in Wrath of the Lich King Classic (opens in new tab).

There are hundreds of mounts to collect in World of Warcraft, with more added each expansion. This particular mount is tied to the upcoming WotLK Classic release though, and this guide explains what you need to do to get it. So without further ado, here's how to get the World of Warcraft Frostbrood Proto-Wyrm mount, and where you can use it.

World of Warcraft: How to get the Frostbrood Proto-Wyrm mount

To get your hands on this icy-cool mount, you'll need to hop into Wrath of the Lich King Classic, create a Death Knight, and level through the starting area of the Scarlet Enclave.

Originally, you had to have an existing character of level 55 or higher on the realm you wanted to create your Death Knight. However, in WotLK Classic, this restriction has been lifted for the first Death Knight you create. So once you've picked your realm—preferably one without queues —you can jump in and start questing.

Once your Death Knight has reached your faction's capital city and completed the relevant quest, the Frostbrood Proto-Wyrm mount will be available in your mount collection in WoW: Shadowlands.

Here is the final quest you'll need to complete (for each faction) to unlock the mount:

Horde: "Warchief's Blessing" is completed in Orgrimmar.

"Warchief's Blessing" is completed in Orgrimmar. Alliance: "Where Kings Walk" is completed in Stormwind City.

It's important to note that, while you'll need to play a few hours of Wrath of the Lich King Classic to get this mount, it can only be used in retail WoW.