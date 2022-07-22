World of Warcraft streamer finally finds his rare mount after four years of trying

Audio player loading…

Twitch streamer Bingo1 (opens in new tab) was a happy gamer indeed earlier this week when he discovered Invincible's Reins, an item required to summon the Invincible mount in World of Warcraft, after more than four years of trying.

First things first: You're probably going to want to turn down your volume before watching the clip below, especially if you're using headphones, because Bingo1 celebrates the moment with great enthusiasm. And understandably so: According to GamesRadar (opens in new tab), Bingo1 has been pursuing Invincible since 2013, after the release of the Mists of Pandaria expansion, although he didn't get serious about it until 2018.

That's an awfully long time to be grinding for a single item, but as we noted in our guide to cool World of Warcraft mounts (opens in new tab) that take minimal effort to get, Invincible (opens in new tab)—the former companion of Arthas, both before and after he became the Lich King—takes a lot of effort to acquire. That's because Invincible's Reins, required to summon the mount, can only be found in the 25-player heroic version of the Icecrown Citadel raid, and only has a 1% drop rate.

That makes it a very rare item, but on top of that, Icecrown Citadel is a weekly raid, meaning players can't grind it endlessly to get what they want: If you run the raid and don't get the rewards you're after, tough noogies, see you next week. But even facing those long odds, Bingo1 may have had a (very) extended streak of bad luck: The Battle for Azeroth expansion, which is when he started "consistently" trying for Invincible's Reins, came out in August 2018, and if he maintained a regular weekly pace that means it took more than 200 runs to find it—in technical statistical analysis terms, that ain't great.

World of Warcraft has another expansion on the way later this year called Dragonflight (opens in new tab), and it looks very exciting: We called its new zones "the perfect return to Azeroth (opens in new tab)" in our preview. World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is currently in closed alpha testing—here's how to get in (opens in new tab).