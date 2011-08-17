World of Warcraft's transmogrification gives your old redundant armour a new lease of life

All hail transmogrification. In the patch preview and press conference still taking place at GamesCom, Blizzard have just explained what Transmogrification is. And it's awesome. It's the ability to take an old piece of armour and imbue it with the stats of a current piece of armour. So, you could take your latest Cataclysm tier pieces, and pass the stats on to an old world piece.

Says Blizzard : "Visiting a Transmogrifier will present players with a new interface that will allow them to change the appearance of an item while retaining its original stats. This means that you can raid in your paladin tier 12 Immolation set, but look like you're wearing Lightbringer, while priests can bring Benediction back -- at least in spirit. Hunters can once again roam the jungles of Stranglethorn Vale in their tier 2 Dragonstalker set. You could even slip into the saucy tailored Black Mageweave set for that matter. You know, with the thigh highs, and the little gloves, and the cute little… ahem."

Whee!

This actually the best thing in WoW since forever. I'm totally farming the old druid tier sets, starting tonight.

That is all.