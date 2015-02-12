World of Warcraft pet raises $1.9m for Ebola relief

If you're marching around Draenor with a blue goat in tow, give yourself a pat on the back. Blizzard announced today that Argi, the little pet goat depicted above, has helped raise $1.9 million for Ebola relief efforts in Africa.

The World of Warcraft pet required a $10 adoption fee, with every purchase made between December 3 and December 31 fed directly to the Red Cross. If the $1.9 million figure is exact, it means there's 190,000 little Argis wandering around in-game.

It's not the first time Blizzard has raised money for charity via the medium of digital pet: most notably, the studio raised over $1.9 million in 2011 for Japanese earthquake and tsunami relief efforts.