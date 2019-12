Blizzard announced today Mists of Pandaria, World of Warcraft's fourth expansion, sold 2.7 million units within its first week since launching on September 25. Active subscriptions also jumped past 10 million as a result.

By comparison, World of Warcraft's previous expansion, Cataclysm, quaked onto 3.3 million computers after just 24 hours and reigned as the fastest-selling PC game of all time before passing the mantle to Diablo 3 .

Also: awesome review with pretty pictures . Enjoy!