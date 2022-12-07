How to complete the Shaking our Foundations quest in WoW: Dragonflight

Shaking our Foundations is a quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight which only becomes available once you've chosen Wrathion (opens in new tab) as part of the Allegiance to One weekly quest in The Waking Shores. It's not part of the main story campaign but it will help you gain reputation with your—currently—chosen Black Dragonflight leader.

If you're still leveling (opens in new tab) your way through the Dragon Isles, this isn't something you'll need to worry about quite yet. If you have picked up this quest and are at a loss as to where to go to complete it, I've got you covered. Here's how to complete the WoW: Dragonflight Shaking our Foundations quest.

Tunnel entrance location. (Image credit: Blizzard)

Where to find Stonewrecker Tokara and Molka the Grinder

The Shaking our Foundations quest is offered by Talonstalker Kavia at the Obsidian Citadel. The quest objective is pretty straightforward—you're tasked with taking out Stonewrecker Tokara and Molka the Grinder. Their location is marked on the map for you but you may encounter difficulties finding them because they're actually inside an underground tunnel.

Luckily, the tunnel entrance is very close to the quest-giver. I've marked the location on the screenshot above but it's literally a few steps to the northeast of Talonstalker Kavia at coordinates 65,69. Both of these enemies can take a while to spawn, so don't be surprised if you need to wait a few minutes for them to show up.

Once you've taken down both enemies, head back to Talonstalker Kavia to hand in the quest and receive your reward.