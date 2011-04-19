World of Warcraft Armory app updated with guild chat

iPhone-owning World of Warcraft owners rejoice! Blizzard's already excellent Armory App has just been updated with Guild Chat. That means you can keep up-to-date with your Guild's current affairs no matter where you are or what you're doing. Convenient.

Read on for the details.

The Armory app itself is free, but you'll need to be signed up to World of Warcraft Remote to access the Guild Chat and Auction House services (which gives you the chance to create auctions and bid on items). It costs £2.50 or $2.99 per month. The chat functionality is temporarily available on the free version of the app. Paying Android users can fiddle with their auctions via the WoW Remote Auction House App , though it doesn't support Guild Chat quite yet (it's coming "soon"). All subscribers can tweak their bids via the official WoW website too, so don't feel too left out if you haven't got a fancy phone.

Blizzard's official site is down at the moment due to a high volume of traffic, but check back later for more info.