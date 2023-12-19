World of Warcraft and WoW Classic 2024 roadmaps reveal Cataclysm Classic beta test coming soon

As 2023 rapidly draws to a close, Blizzard has shared its World of Warcaft and WoW Classic plans for 2024, which will include three more content updates before The War Within expansion arrives in late summer (or maybe early fall), and on the Classic side, a not-too-distant beta test for the upcoming Cataclysm Classic.

"In modern World of Warcraft, you’re going to see three more content updates for Dragonflight arriving before World of Warcraft: The War Within releases next year," executive producer Holly Longdale wrote. "In these updates, we’ll be wrapping up the story for this expansion and laying the foundation for our next one. Dragonflight Season 4 will revisit Dragonflight's dungeons and raids, along with outdoor content, featuring updated rewards, and a few new twists. Then, in the Spring/Summer, we’ll ask for your feedback when the War Within expansion alpha and beta tests drop."

Announced in November, The War Within is the first of three expansions in the Worldsoul Saga trilogy that will get underway once Dragonflight wraps up. It's set in the subterranean realm of Khaz Algar, and will introduce a new race of Horde-aligned dwarves called the Earthen. Alongside the new story, you can expect the usual upgrades from The War Within including an increased level cap and new zones, activities, hero talents, dungeons, and a new raid.

It's a pretty big deal, but the upcoming Cataclysm beta test for World of Warcraft Classic also promises to be very interesting. As we noted when Cataclysm Classic was announced, it was a very divisive expansion that literally changed World of Warcraft in some very fundamental ways—in fact, getting back to pre-Cataclysm days is one of the big reasons players wanted World of Warcraft Classic in the first place. That made the decision to bring Cataclysm to Classic something of a surprise, although Blizzard said later that fans seem to have mellowed on it a bit.

World of Warcraft 2024 roadmap

(Image credit: Blizzard)

World of Warcraft Classic 2024 roadmap

(Image credit: Blizzard)

A date for the Cataclysm Classic hasn't been announced but the roadmap indicates it's coming sometime this winter, and since it's already winter I have to assume that means it's not too terribly far off. For a shot at access—not a guarantee, but a "chance"—you can opt in at wowclassic.blizzard.com.