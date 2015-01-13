World of Warcraft 6.1 patch notes appear, include Twitter integration

Dataminers have burrowed into World of Warcraft and dug out the latest details of the game's next update. The info reveals numerous details about the upcoming 6.1 patch, including new quests, items, graphics options and, for some reason or other, Twitter integration.

Twitterers will be able to tweet screenshots and post suggested tweets, such as "I just earned the %s Achievement! #Warcraft" and "Check out this Achievement! %s #Warcraft". Good hashtag usage there.

What else? New quests will be centred around the Iron Docks. Raiders will get a UI-based pat on the back for downing a boss, and new anti-aliasing options will let you pick between MSAA, SSAA and SSAA + CMAA.

As for Garrisons, they're getting a bunch of new options. Scout Reports will give new missions, Mission Completion Orders will instantly complete a mission, and Rush Orders will complete five work orders. If that all sounds too much like work, you can summon 10-40 player bosses to your garrison. To fight, not to have tea.

You can see a full list of patch 6.1's features over at MMO Champion. The build is planned for the PTR soon.

Thanks, PCGamesN.