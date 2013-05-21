World of Tanks screenshots show a barrage of artillery from update 8.6
World of Tanks 8.6: France - AMX Obusier Automoteur de 105 (1)
World of Tanks 8.6: France - AMX Obusier Automoteur de 105 (2)
World of Tanks 8.6: France - Bat.Chatillon155 (55) (1)
World of Tanks 8.6: France - Bat.Chatillon155 (55) (2)
World of Tanks 8.6: USSR - SU-122A (1)
World of Tanks 8.6: USSR - SU-122A (2)
World of Tanks 8.6: USSR - SU-14-1 (1)
World of Tanks 8.6: USSR - SU-14-1 (2)
World of Tanks 8.6: USA - M53 55 (1)
World of Tanks 8.6: USA - M53 55 (2)
World of Tanks 8.6: USA - M44 (1)
World of Tanks 8.6: USA - M44 (2)
World of Tanks 8.6: Germany - Pz.SfI.IVb (1)
World of Tanks 8.6: Germany - Pz.SfI.IVb (2)
World of Tanks 8.6: Germany - Geschutzwagen Elefant (210mm) (1)
World of Tanks 8.6: Germany - Geschutzwagen Elefant (210mm) (2)
World of Tanks 8.6: Germany - 10.5 GW Mk.IV(e) (1)
World of Tanks 8.6: Germany - 10.5 GW Mk.IV(e) (2)
See comments