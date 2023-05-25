Today's Wordle hint and answer #705: Thursday, May 25

Whether you're looking for general Wordle tips, a handcrafted clue for the May 25 (705) game to give you a nudge in the right direction, or today's answer in record time, you'll find all you need to solve today's Wordle, and plenty more, waiting just below.

Wordle took some serious fighting to work into shape today, my yellows refusing to slot neatly into place until I was already halfway down the board. And even when they did, I wasn't entirely sure what to do with them, so I resorted to auditing my keyboard and going with whatever letters I had left. Thankfully this tactic worked perfectly and gave me today's Wordle answer just in time.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Thursday, May 25

Wordle needs you to find the name of a popular baked good today, specifically a dense, chewy circle of dough that's sometimes split in two, toasted, and then covered in cream cheese. There are two different vowels to uncover this time.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no repeat letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #705 Wordle answer?

Another Wordle, another win. The answer to the May 25 (705) Wordle is BAGEL.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

May 24: UTTER

UTTER May 23: CLERK

CLERK May 22: IGLOO

IGLOO May 21: BRASH

BRASH May 20: FLASK

FLASK May 19: GRIEF

GRIEF May 18: SHORN

SHORN May 17: PLANK

PLANK May 16: LATTE

LATTE May 15: CANOE

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.