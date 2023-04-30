Today's Wordle hint and answer #680: Sunday, April 30

Looking for help with today's Wordle (opens in new tab)? Whether you're after general advice designed to maximise the potential of every guess, a helpful clue for today's game, or you'd just like someone to tell you the answer to the April 30 (68) puzzle, you'll find everything you need alongside handy archives and guides right here.

Today's Wordle seemed to come together quite quickly—and I'll admit that boost to my confidence made me sloppy. I soon found myself with one gap to fill and that dreaded combination of too many possibilities and not enough guesses left to work through them all. I lost today, but at least tomorrow's Wordle is at the start of a whole new month.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Sunday, April 30

This word refers to any sort of public square or defined, paved, open area within a city, a place where people can stay or mingle in an informal manner or simply pass through on their way to work. There's only one vowel in today's answer.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, a vowel is used twice in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #680 Wordle answer?

Almost there, are you ready to win? The answer to the April 30 (680) Wordle is PLAZA.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

April 29: CEDAR

CEDAR April 28: CIRCA

CIRCA April 27: LOGIC

LOGIC April 26: METRO

METRO April 25: JOKER

JOKER April 24: DITTO

DITTO April 23: UNZIP

UNZIP April 22: BROKE

BROKE April 21: KAYAK

KAYAK April 20: PLATE

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.