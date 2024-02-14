Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, February 14

Need some help with Wordle today? Skip straight to the best part and give yourself an instant win—just click or scroll your way to the answer. Or, if you'd rather take your time but still keep your win streak safe, spend a minute with a fresh clue for the February 14 (970) game instead, and give your mind a helpful hint to work with.

The clues I found for today's Wordle answer took me down a longer path than I hoped for, but I did enjoy the journey. Always wrong enough to be a little bit concerned, but always finding enough help to make an educated guess that got me a little closer to the win. I had fun with this one.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, February 14

Today's answer is another way of describing an animal's claw, specifically the sort you'd find on something like a falcon or eagle.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

One win, just for you. The answer to the February 14 (970) Wordle is TALON.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

February 13: SCRAM

SCRAM February 12: PASTA

PASTA February 11: NEVER

NEVER February 10: FRIED

FRIED February 9: STIFF

STIFF February 8: PLACE

PLACE February 7: AFTER

AFTER February 6: WHICH

WHICH February 5: REPEL

REPEL February 4: VERGE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.