Wordle today: Hint and answer #946 for Sunday, January 21

All the help you need to win today's Wordle your way is right here. Make the most of every guess with our handy tips, find direction with a clue written especially for the January 21 (946) game, or turn your Wordle around in an instant with today's answer. Whatever you need, we've got it covered.

Somehow I solved this Sunday's Wordle so fast, my fingers had found the answer before my brain had realised I'd even started playing. I could do with another go at today's game, just so I could actually appreciate my win properly instead of blearily staring at a row of greens and wondering how on earth I got there.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, January 21

The answer today is the hemisphere with all the polar bears and Santa's workshop, and the cardinal point at the top of a compass.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Wordle today: The answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Finish the weekend with a win. The answer to the January 21 (946) Wordle is NORTH.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

January 20: LARGE

LARGE January 19: THING

THING January 18: STOLE

STOLE January 17: COURT

COURT January 16: BLOND

BLOND January 15: LUNCH

LUNCH January 14: DOING

DOING January 13: HEARD

HEARD January 12: ROUTE

ROUTE January 11: BRIEF

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.