Wordle today: Hint and answer #931 for Saturday, January 6

There's a hint for today's Wordle waiting below if you need it, designed to give you a helpful nudge in the right direction without completely giving the game away. And if you would like someone to completely give the game away, you're in luck. Just click or scroll your way down to the January 6 (931) Wordle answer.

I felt so proud of all my guesses today, certain each time I'd quickly solved Saturday's Wordle. Obviously I was wrong for all of them bar the last one, and that was too far down the board for comfort, but at least I was consistently wrong in a way that turned out to be helpful in the end. That's still kind of a win, isn't it?

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, January 6

There are a few meanings for today's answer. In some cases this word's a thick steel rope, in others it's a collection of electrical wires encased in rubber, or a wired way of receiving TV programs.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Your first win of the weekend. The answer to the January 6 (931) Wordle is CABLE.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

January 5: LUNGE

LUNGE January 4: SCANT

SCANT January 3: TWIRL

TWIRL January 2: AGING

AGING January 1: MURAL

MURAL December 31: SALTY

SALTY December 30: THREE

THREE December 29: CHILD

CHILD December 28: LEARN

LEARN December 27: DAISY

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.