Wordle today: Hint and answer #869 for Sunday, November 5

However you want to win today's Wordle, you'll find all the help you need waiting below. Take a look at our tips if you'd like some general advice, or use our clue written especially for the November 5 (869) game if you need a quick nudge in the right direction. Looking for today's Wordle answer? You're in luck—it's only a click away.

It took until the last go, but I got there in the end. The problem wasn't finding green letters today, it was that the ones I did uncover always seemed to lead to far more potentially correct answers than I had rows spare to try them out in. Could I have been more careful? Maybe. But I'm not sure it would've helped.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, November 5

A sudden flash of light that's gone almost as quickly as it arrives could be described using today's word. Specialised guns that fire these shots can be used as signals or to attract the attention of rescuers. You'll have to find three different consonants to solve today's Wordle.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Wordle today: The answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here, this is for you. The answer to the November 5 (869) Wordle is FLARE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

November 4: MANIA

MANIA November 3: ARDOR

ARDOR November 2: UNTIL

UNTIL November 1: NOISE

NOISE October 31: BLEAK

BLEAK October 30: GRAIL

GRAIL October 29: PHONY

PHONY October 28: MASON

MASON October 27: NOBLE

NOBLE October 26: PIQUE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.