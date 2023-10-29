Wordle today: Hint and answer #862 for Sunday, October 29

Finish your Wordle week with your kind of win. Maybe you'd like to freshen up your daily game with our general tips, or give today's puzzle a push with the October 29 (862) clue. Whatever you want is right here—even if you'd like today's Wordle answer delivered on a shiny, clickable, plate.

Stumbling upon two yellow letters in as many guesses didn't exactly fill me with confidence today, but after the initial wave of despair had died down and I looked again, I realised how lucky I was. I had already ruled out a lot of common letters, and if my yellows were wrong there then they could only go in one other spot—the winning one.

Wordle today: A hint

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, October 29

A fake, a lie (or a liar), a counterfeit: these are all great alternatives for today's word. In UK English this word would have six letters, and include an "E".

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Wordle today: The answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

You might need this. The answer to the October 29 (862) Wordle is PHONY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

October 28: MASON

MASON October 27: NOBLE

NOBLE October 26: PIQUE

PIQUE October 25: RETRY

RETRY October 24: CAUSE

CAUSE October 23: TEMPO

TEMPO October 22: GIVEN

GIVEN October 21: SMIRK

SMIRK October 20: OCCUR

OCCUR October 19: SPLAT

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.