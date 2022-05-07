Today's Wordle answer #322: Saturday, May 7

Have you been looking around for the Wordle May 7 (322) answer? It's the weekend, and that means I've got all the time I could hope for to spend on this fantastically popular puzzle game. Wordle can really shine under in these most relaxed of settings, each guess taken with care after a long sip of fresh coffee.

Maybe you've already breezed through today's challenge and wanted to look through our Wordle archive instead? No matter why you're here, I know I can help. I've got a handy tip, the answer laid out in full, and if you've never played Wordle before and don't know where to begin I can even teach you how to play.

Wordle May 7: A helpful hint

Today's word is a little old-fashioned: something you're more likely to find in a book with curled corners than casual conversation. Wherever you find it, it's always right in the middle of whatever's going on. There's only one vowel today, so once you've got that you should focus on the consonants.

Today's Wordle 322 answer

If you've scrolled down this far you probably need a helping hand, and I'm happy to lend mine to you. The Wordle May 7 (322) answer is MIDST.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word, like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips, in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.