Wordle hint and answer #667: Monday, April 17

Whether you need the answer to today's Wordle (opens in new tab) delivered in an instant, would like to take a look at some general hints and tips to help with every game, or you'd just like to read a helpful clue for the April 17 (667) puzzle, you'll find all that and plenty more just below.

I knew I was going to struggle with today's Wordle when the first two attempts to solve the puzzle turned over full rows of greys, and it was almost entirely downhill from there. I found myself staring at the final row with two greens and two possible answers to choose from—somehow, I managed to pick the right Wordle answer before my guesses ran out.

Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Monday, April 17

Today's answer is used to describe briefly catching the scent of something or detecting a slight odour as you enter a room or pass by someone. The word may also refer to small puffs of air too.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #667 Wordle answer?

Keep winning Wordle. The answer to the April 17 (667) Wordle is WHIFF.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

April 16: DWELT

DWELT April 15: AGONY

AGONY April 14: THIEF

THIEF April 12: BORAX

BORAX April 11: QUALM

QUALM April 10: UNDER

UNDER April 9: SNAFU

SNAFU April 8: LEDGE

LEDGE April 7: LOCUS

LOCUS April 6: LEAFY

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.