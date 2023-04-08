Wordle hint and answer #658: Saturday, April 8

If you're finding today's Wordle (opens in new tab) a bit tough, then you're in the right place because you'll find everything you need to solve the April 8 (658) game right here. There's a helpful clue just below if you'd like a pointer, links to our archive of past answers and handy guides, and even a quick clickable link to today's answer too.

Today's Wordle turned out alright in the end, although the first two guesses couldn't have gone much worse if I'd tried. There's nothing quite as crushing as typing out a really great, balanced opener… and seeing not a single letter turn yellow. Still, it's unexpected situations like these that help make every Wordle answer so much fun to find.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, April 8

Wordle needs you to find a word used to describe a narrow horizontal surface sticking out of a large vertical one. Think of a small shelf-like protrusion on a mountainside, for example. There's only one vowel today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, a vowel is used twice in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #658 Wordle answer?

Keep on winning. The answer to the April 8 (658) Wordle is LEDGE.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

April 7: LOCUS

LOCUS April 6: LEAFY

LEAFY April 5: SMASH

SMASH April 4: RATIO

RATIO April 3: FLORA

FLORA April 2: STOCK

STOCK April 1: MARCH

MARCH March 31: EVERY

EVERY March 30: BREAD

BREAD March 29: BESET

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.