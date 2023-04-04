Wordle hint and answer #654: Tuesday, April 4

With a range of advice designed to help you win today's Wordle (opens in new tab) exactly the way you want to, there's no better way to begin your puzzle-solving day than right here with PC Gamer. Improve every guess with our general tips, tricks, and guides. Get just the nudge you need with a clue for the April 4 (654) game. And if you need it or simply want it, feel free to scroll straight to the answer to today's Wordle—it's waiting just below.

I did better than I thought I would, considering the hand I was dealt at the start, although on reflection, maybe I could have done better. Maybe I needed to be more careful, or maybe I just didn't have that "spark" today that made it all come together easily. Still, a win's a win, even if it took a few extra goes to arrive at today's Wordle answer.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Tuesday, April 4

The word you need to find describes the comparative proportions of two or more groups. 3:1 is an expression of today's answer, for example. A "golden" one of these exists in mathematics. There are three vowels to find today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Looking to extend your Wordle winning streak? Perhaps you've just started playing the popular daily puzzle game and are looking for some pointers. Whatever the reason you're here, these quick tips can help push you in the right direction:

Start with a word that has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer might repeat the same letter.

Try not to use guesses that include letters you've already eliminated.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #654 Wordle answer?

One Wordle win, coming up. The answer to the April 4 (654) Wordle is RATIO.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Wordle solutions that have already been used can help eliminate answers for today's Wordle or give you inspiration for guesses to help uncover more of those greens. They can also give you some inspired ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

April 3: FLORA

FLORA April 2: STOCK

STOCK April 1: MARCH

MARCH March 31: EVERY

EVERY March 30: BREAD

BREAD March 29: BESET

BESET March 28: HURRY

HURRY March 27: GUANO

GUANO March 26: UNTIE

UNTIE March 25: VOTER

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's up to you to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the popular daily puzzle.

It's usually a good plan to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels—and you should be off to a flying start, with a little luck anyway. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to leave out any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.