Wordle hint and answer #645: Sunday, March 26

Master today's Wordle (opens in new tab) with our beginner-friendly guides and tips, give yourself a helpful pointer with a clue for the March 26 (645) game, or save your win streak with today's answer. Whatever Wordle help you need this Sunday, you'll find it just below.

I had a lot of yellows today, and every space I put them in was wrong. Until… ah, no, not like that either. I did find the answer in the end, but today's Wordle was a lot closer and less sure than I'd have liked it to be.

Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Sunday, March 26

The word you need to find today describes the act of undoing some sort of knot or unbinding something that had been held by string, ribbon, or similar—like shoelaces.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #645 Wordle answer?

Let's make sure you win. The answer to the March 26 (645) Wordle is UNTIE.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

March 25: VOTER

VOTER March 24: GROUT

GROUT March 23: STAID

STAID March 22: DUVET

DUVET March 21: TOUGH

TOUGH March 20: GLOVE

GLOVE March 19: CREDO

CREDO March 18: YACHT

YACHT March 17: MEALY

MEALY March 16: CIDER

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.